Japanese emperor Akihito says he will abdicate in 2019
His elder son Crown Prince Naruhito will become the new emperor the day after.
Japan's emperor has announced he will abdicate on April 30, 2019.
Akihito, who will be 85, said his age was a concern. It will be the first abdication of a Japanese emperor in around 200 years.
His elder son Crown Prince Naruhito will become the new emperor a day after the abdication.
The decision was made during a Friday meeting of the Imperial House Council, which included politicians, judicial officials and imperial family members.
The Cabinet is scheduled to approve the move in early December.
Akihito was 56-years-old when he ascended the throne following the death of his father, Emperor Hirohito.
The last emperor to abdicate was Kokaku in 1817.