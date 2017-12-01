Trump's former national security adviser charged by FBI

Michael Flynn has been charged with 'wilfully and knowingly' making false statements to the FBI.

AP

Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn is to plead guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

The Justice Department announced on Friday the hearing will take place at a federal courthouse in Washington DC.

Court documents released on Friday show Flynn has been charged with a single count of "wilfully and knowingly" making false statements to the FBI on Jan 24.

Prosecutors with the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller say Flynn falsely stated to the FBI that he had not discussed sanctions with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States.

Mueller is investigating claims of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Flynn is the fourth person charged in connection with Mueller's investigation