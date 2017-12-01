German market evacuated after package with nails found

The package was delivered by courier to a pharmacy on the same street as the market.

The market was evacuated after the alarm was raised. APTN

A German Christmas market has been evacuated after a suspicious package containing nails and an unidentified power was delivered to a pharmacy close by.

The package - which was delivered by courier to a pharmacy on the same street as the market - was later destroyed in a controlled explosion.

Police in the city of Potsdam said the package did not appear to include any parts for detonation, but wires and a firecracker without a fuse were found inside the cylindrical object.

They added that no injuries were reported in the incident on Friday afternoon, and that it was too soon to say who may have been responsible.

A controlled explosion was carried out on the suspicious package. APTN

Residents in the same street as the pharmacy were told to stay in the backs of their homes while the explosion on the package which measured around 16 inches by 20 inches (40cm by 50cm) was carried out.

In December 2016, 12 people were killed at a Christmas market in Berlin - just 18 miles from Potsdam - when a lorry was hijacked and driven into crowds in an attack which was later claimed by so-called Islamic State.

The suspect, Anis Amri, fled to Italy after the December 19 terror attack where he was killed in a shootout with police four days later.