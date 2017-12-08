Head priest among dead in samurai sword attack in Tokyo

Nagako Tomioka reportedly stabbed to death by her brother at Tomioka Hachimangu shrine.

The high priest of the Tomioka Hachimangu was killed as she arrived at the shrine.

Three people, including the head priest, have been killed in a samurai sword attack at a Tokyo shrine.

Nagako Tomioka, 58, was reportedly stabbed to death by her brother as she got out of the car at the Tomioka Hachimangu shrine.

After killing his sister, Shigenaga Tomioka, 56, is said to have taken own life.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police said a female accomplice also died in the attack, and the priest's driver was injured.

The accomplice attacked the driver with a samurai sword and pursued him as he ran out of the temple grounds down a road, police said.

Japanese priests usually live on the grounds of their shrines or temples.

At least one blood-stained sword and two survival knives were found near the scene, Japanese media said.

The nearly 400-year-old Tomioka Hachimangu shrine is known for its close ties to sumo and holding one of Tokyo's three big Shinto festivals.