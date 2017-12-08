UN peacekeepers killed in 'very huge' attack in DR Congo

At least 19 people have died and 40 wounded in in North Kivu province.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix said he was 'outraged' by the attack. AP

Fourteen peacekeepers have been killed and more than 40 wounded in an attack in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a United Nations spokesman said.

Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq described it as a "huge" attack in North Kivu province and said that at least five Congolese soldiers had also been killed.

"It's a very huge attack, certainly the worst in recent memory," he added.

The peacekeepers are mainly from the Tanzanian contingent, Mr Haq said.

UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix said he is "outraged" by the attack and that medical evacuations are ongoing.

Mr Lacroix did not identify the attackers but the base is approximately 27 miles from the town of Beni which has reportedly been repeatedly hit by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group.

Radio Okapi, which is linked to the peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO, citing military forces said fighting at the base on Thursday lasted four hours.

It is home to the peacekeeping mission's rapid intervention force which has a rare mandate to go on the offensive.