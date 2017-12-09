  • STV
  • MySTV

Johnson to voice 'grave concerns' over mother jailed in Iran

ITV

Iran alleges Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was teaching journalism aimed at overthrowing the Government.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been imprisoned in Iran since April 2016.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been imprisoned in Iran since April 2016. PA

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will express "grave concerns" regarding the jailing of British mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe during his visit to Iran on Saturday.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe is serving a five-year sentence over allegations, which she strongly denies, of plotting to overthrow the Tehran Government, having been arrested in 2016 during a trip to the country in 2016 to show her baby daughter, Gabriella, to her parents.

But Iranian prosecutors claim she was teaching journalism "aimed at recruiting and training people to spread propaganda against Iran".

It is thought Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe is due before the courts again on Sunday, following threats to increase her sentence by five years following Mr Johnson's gaffe of telling a parliamentary committee that she had been in Iran to train journalists.

The Tory MP later acknowledged this was not the case and was faced with calls for his resignation.

It is unlikely that Boris Johnson will be able to visit Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe in prison.
It is unlikely that Boris Johnson will be able to visit Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe in prison. PA

During his trip, Mr Johnson will not be able to visit Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe in prison since Tehran does not recognise the Reuters project manager's dual UK-Iranian nationality, and refuses access to her for representatives of the British authorities.

However, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband, Richard, believes Mr Johnson's visit to Iran will bring his wife "some hope".

Mr Johnson's trip to the Middle Eastern country is only the third by a UK Foreign Secretary since 2003 and comes at a time of tension in the area over Donald Trump's announcement that he is recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

As well as discussing Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the former mayor of London's wide-ranging talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif will seek to shore up bilateral relations and urge Tehran to stick by it terms of its 2015 nuclear deal.

Mr Johnson said he wanted the visit to Iran to be "constructive".

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard and daughter.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard and daughter.

He added: "Iran is a significant country in a strategically important, but volatile and unstable, region which matters to the UK's security and prosperity.

"My first visit is an opportunity to hold further discussions on a series of crucial issues, including how we can find a political solution to the devastating conflict in Yemen and secure greater humanitarian access to ease the immense suffering there.

"I will also underline the UK's continued support for the nuclear deal while making clear our concerns about some of Iran's activity in the region.

"We will also discuss our bilateral relationship and I will stress my grave concerns about our dual national consular cases and press for their release where there are humanitarian grounds to do so.

"While our relationship with Iran has improved significantly since 2011, it is not straightforward and on many issues we will not agree. But I am clear that dialogue is the key to managing our differences and, where possible, making progress on issues that really matter, even under difficult conditions.

"I look forward to a constructive visit."

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her daughter Gabriella.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her daughter Gabriella.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband, Richard, will not accompany Mr Johnson on the visit, after receiving advice that it may not help his chances of seeing his wife in prison.

Yet speaking to Sky News on Thursday, he praised Mr Johnson's trip, saying it would give his wife "some hope".

"Nazanin has a new court case on Sunday, so it is really, really great that he [Mr Johnson] is able to be there, just to press how important it is that she could be home with her family," he said.

"I think him being there can only make things better.

"It makes a clear statement that he is concerned about Nazanin, he is concerned about the other cases.

"I am sure the fact that the Foreign Secretary is going will have given her some hope and fingers crossed that maybe something will come."

The families of other dual-nationals imprisoned in Iran have asked that they are not named.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.