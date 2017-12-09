  • STV
Airstrikes kill two in Gaza as Trump fallout continues

ITV

Death toll from fallout of US president's recognition of Jerusalem rises.

Palestinian protesters are clashing with Israeli forces.
Palestinian protesters are clashing with Israeli forces. AP

Israeli airstrikes have killed a further two people in Gaza as the death toll from the fallout of Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem rose to four.

Gaza officials reported that two Hamas members died after airstrikes from Israel were launched on Saturday.

They were fired in response to rocket attacks from inside Gaza, Israel's military said.

On Friday a 30-year-old Palestinian was killed and dozens of people injured after they clashed with Israeli forces on the West Bank and along the Gaza strip.

Mohammed Al-Masri was killed by a bullet as armed forces used live rounds and tear gas to break up protesters.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Gaza and marched to denounce Mr Trump's proclamation of Jerusalem as Israel's official capital earlier this week.

Demonstrations have broken out in Hebron, Bethlehem and Ramallah.
The latest airstrikes were targeted against Hamas facilities such as military warehouses and weapons manufacturing sites.

Bodies of two men have been recovered so far.

Israel considers Hamas responsible for all rocket fire emanating from Gaza.

Airstrikes targeted against the strip also injured at least 15 people on Friday, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

So far demonstrations against Mr Trump's move have broken out in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem and Ramallah.

Demonstrations have also been taking place across the Middle East and many Muslim nations including Iran, Jordan and Pakistan, with some protesters stamping on posters of Mr Trump or burning American flags.

Several Middle Eastern countries have condemned Mr Trump's move.
