Thousands line Paris streets for Johnny Hallyday funeral

Mourners gathered in the French capital to bid farewell to the rock star, who died this week.

Tens of thousands of people turned out for Johnny Hallyday's funeral. AP

Tens of thousands of mourners have lined the streets of Paris to bid farewell to French rocker Johnny Hallyday.

Huge numbers turned out for the procession on Saturday, which featured a eulogy from French president Emmanuel Macron.

Hallyday, who sold more than 100 million records worldwide and was dubbed the French Elvis, died earlier this week aged 74 from lung cancer.

His death sparked a national outpouring of grief, demonstrated by the thousands paying their respects as his coffin travelled along the Champs-Elysees.

At a ceremony usually reserved for heads of state, the grand procession was accompanied by a large parade of motorcyclists.

The rockstar was an icon for many people in France. AP

President Macron told fans who had gathered in the capital: "Johnny was yours.

"Johnny was his public. Johnny was his country."

Mr Macron added: "He should have fallen 100 times but what held him up and lifted him was your fervor, the love that you brought him."

Hallyday had been a national icon in France for more than 50 years.

Hallyday's funeral procession resembled one held for heads of state. AP

Shouts of "Johnny! Johnny!" and thunderous applause rose up as President Macron finished his speech.

Fans then broke out in the singing of Hallyday tunes.

In a nod to Hallyday's lifelong passion for motorcycles and biker image, hundreds of bikers were in toe along the Champs-Elysees.

Laurenne Coral, a 25-year-old from Lyon, said: "For the French, he's like what Queen Elizabeth is for the English."