  • STV
  • MySTV

Thousands line Paris streets for Johnny Hallyday funeral

ITV

Mourners gathered in the French capital to bid farewell to the rock star, who died this week.

Tens of thousands of people turned out for Johnny Hallyday's funeral.
Tens of thousands of people turned out for Johnny Hallyday's funeral. AP

Tens of thousands of mourners have lined the streets of Paris to bid farewell to French rocker Johnny Hallyday.

Huge numbers turned out for the procession on Saturday, which featured a eulogy from French president Emmanuel Macron.

Hallyday, who sold more than 100 million records worldwide and was dubbed the French Elvis, died earlier this week aged 74 from lung cancer.

His death sparked a national outpouring of grief, demonstrated by the thousands paying their respects as his coffin travelled along the Champs-Elysees.

At a ceremony usually reserved for heads of state, the grand procession was accompanied by a large parade of motorcyclists.

The rockstar was an icon for many people in France.
The rockstar was an icon for many people in France. AP

President Macron told fans who had gathered in the capital: "Johnny was yours.

"Johnny was his public. Johnny was his country."

Mr Macron added: "He should have fallen 100 times but what held him up and lifted him was your fervor, the love that you brought him."

Hallyday had been a national icon in France for more than 50 years.

Hallyday's funeral procession resembled one held for heads of state.
Hallyday's funeral procession resembled one held for heads of state. AP

Shouts of "Johnny! Johnny!" and thunderous applause rose up as President Macron finished his speech.

Fans then broke out in the singing of Hallyday tunes.

In a nod to Hallyday's lifelong passion for motorcycles and biker image, hundreds of bikers were in toe along the Champs-Elysees.

Laurenne Coral, a 25-year-old from Lyon, said: "For the French, he's like what Queen Elizabeth is for the English."

Emmanuel Macron gave a eulogy at the funeral service.
Emmanuel Macron gave a eulogy at the funeral service. AP

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.