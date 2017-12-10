Three arrests after synagogue in Sweden 'firebombed'

Jewish groups condemned the attacks as 'unconscionable' and demanded that authorities take action.

Three people have been arrested for allegedly throwing firebombs at a synagogue in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, the second anti-Jewish attack in the Nordic nation in two days.

No one was injured in the attack on Saturday night during a youth event at the synagogue and the adjacent Jewish center in Sweden's second-largest city.

Police spokesman Peter Nordengard said it is being investigated as attempted arson.

The attack took place after around 200 people rallied on Friday in the southern city of Malmo, yelling anti-Jewish slogans and waving Palestinian flags to protest Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Witness Allan Stutzinsky told the TT news agency he saw a dozen masked youths who threw what appeared to be firebombs into the garden surrounding the synagogue in Gothenburg, but they failed to damage the building.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and other top politicians condemned the incidents and authorities increased security around the synagogue and at Jewish centers in Stockholm and Malmo.

"There is no place for anti-Semitism in our Swedish society. The perpetrators will be held accountable," said Lofven.

He urged "all democratic forces" in Sweden to work together to create "a tolerant and open society where everyone feels safe."