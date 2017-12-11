New York subway lines cleared amid reports of explosion
NYP responding to suspected blast at Port Authority Bus Terminal in central Manhattan.
Large evacuations are taking place after reports of an explosion near New York City's Port Authority Bus Terminal in central Manhattan.
The NYPD confirmed three underground subway lines were being cleared as officers responded to a suspected blast at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, close to the city's tourist mecca Times Square.
People were seen streaming out of 42nd Street's Port Authority Bus Terminal in an orderly fashion as NYPD officers patrolled the street.