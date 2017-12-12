New statue of Diego Maradona mocked after unveiling

The tribute to the Argentinian football legend has been revealed in Kolkata, India.

It's not the most life-like. AP

A new statue of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has been unveiled in Kolkata, India.

Unfortunately for all involved it doesn't really look like the former Barcelona and Napoli star.

Diego Maradona was at the ceremony. AP

The sculpture has been widely panned on social media with Mrs Brown's Boy official Twitter account claiming it looks more like the show's protagonist than Maradona.

Maradona was in attendance for the grand unveiling in the Indian city and seemed to enjoy the statue, before celebrating by kicking footballs into the crowd.

The World Cup winner isn't the first football star to fall foul of a sculptor, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane will concur... not to mention Michael Jackson.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo bust is on show at the airport named in his honour. AP

A statue dedicated to the Real Madrid star (he had an airport named after him at the same ceremony) took a hammering on social media.

Twitter users were quick to point out that the statue bore a more uncanny resemblance to former Sunderland striker Niall Quinn.

Zinedine Zidane and Marco Materazzi, 2012

Zinedine Zidane famous headbutt on Marco Materazzi. AP

It's been 11 years since Zinedine Zidane bowed out of professional football by headbutting Italian Marco Materazzi during the 2006 World Cup final in Berlin.

Critics argue Frenchman Zidane doesn't look aggressive enough nor Materazzi dramatic enough in this statue.

Michael Jackson, 2011-2013

Michael Jackson was put up outside Craven Cottage. PA

Former Fulham football club owner Mohamed Al-Fayed caused a stir among supporters when he unveiled this statue of pop icon Michael Jackson outside of Craven Cottage in 2011.

Despite the pair's friendship the statue was removed in 2013, with some fans blaming the figure for the club's relegation from the Premier League.