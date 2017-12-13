  • STV
Democrat Doug Jones surprise win in Alabama Senate race

ITV

His opponent, Roy Moore, was favourite to win, despite historic allegations.

Doug Jones defeated Roy Moore, a one-time Republican pariah who was embraced by the party and the president.
Democratic candidate Doug Jones has won election to the US Senate in traditionally Republican Alabama, according to projections.

The upset deals a huge political blow to president Donald Trump, who threw his support behind Republican candidate Roy Moore in recent weeks.

Former Alabama Supreme Court judge Moore has been mired in historic allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls for the entire campaign. Moore has denied the allegations.

Despite 99% of the vote having been counted, Moore refused to conceded the race.

"We've been painted in an unfavourable and unfaithful light," he said. "We've been put in a hole, if you will."

An attorney and former prosecutor, Jones rallied voters on a message of moving past the Moore controversies, and benefitted from an influx of national Democratic cash and endorsements.

"This entire race has been about dignity and respect," Jones told supporters at his election party.

"This campaign has been about the rule of law. This campaign has been about common courtesy and decency and making sure everyone in this state, regardless of which zip code you live in, is going to get a fair shake in life," he added.

Moore refused to concede the election.
The victory, which will narrow the Republican majority in the Senate to 51-49, will give momentum the Democrats as they look to take advantage of anti-Trump sentiment to mount a challenge to retake control of Congress in next year's midterms.

The special election was called after Trump appointed former Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions to the post of attorney general.

Trump tweeted his congratulations to Jones for a "hard fought" win, adding that Republicans will have "another shot" at the seat soon.

The upset throws into question some Republican proposals, including a tax cut bill that is currently making its way through Congress.

Yet Jones' win may be viewed by many Republicans as a good outcome, fearful they would be tarred by the controversial Christian conservative who has expressed regressive views against gay people, women and Muslims.

"Tonight's results are clear - the people of Alabama deemed Roy Moore unfit to serve in the US Senate," said Republican Senator Cory Gardner, who called on Moore to quit the race weeks ago.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.