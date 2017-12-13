Youth footballer, 16, collapses and dies during match

Izzy Dezu was playing for Shelbourne's under-16s team on Tuesday night.

A talented teenage footballer has died after collapsing during a match in Ireland.

Sixteen-year-old Izzy Dezu, who was in the academy set up at Shelbourne FC in Dublin, was playing for the Under 16 team on Tuesday night when he collapsed.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said he was widely regarded as one of the most promising players in his age group in the country.

In a statement, Shelbourne FC said: "We are heartbroken to have to confirm the news that our Academy U16 player, Izzy Dezu, collapsed and died during a match last night.

"The thoughts of everyone at Shelbourne FC are with his family and friends who have been devastated by his tragic loss. May he rest in peace."

Former Ireland international goalkeeper Shay Given was among those to pay tribute to the youngster.

Dezu, who played as a striker, collapsed during a Dublin and District Schoolboys match against St Kevin's Boys.

It is understood he was treated pitchside by paramedics before being taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The FAI offered its sympathies to the teenager's family and friends and said the Republic of Ireland will pay a special tribute to Dezu at the next home international in the Aviva Stadium.

FAI chief executive John Delaney said: "Everyone involved in Irish football is deeply saddened by the loss of Izzy Dezu at such a young age, particularly in these tragic circumstances."

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, a passionate football supporter, also extended condolences.