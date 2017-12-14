Disney to buy 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets

Disney has sealed a £39bn takeover of entertainment assets, including the group's 39% stake in Sky.

Disney has sealed a 52.4 billion (£39 billion) takeover of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets, including the group's 39% stake in Sky.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who is executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, said the deal will "unlock even more value" for shareholders.

In a statement, he said: "We are extremely proud of all that we have built at 21st Century Fox.

"I firmly believe that this combination with Disney will unlock even more value for shareholders as the new Disney continues to set the pace in what is an exciting and dynamic industry."

Walt Disney boss Bob Iger and Rupert Murdoch celebrate the deal. Walt Disney Company

Disney boss Bob Iger said: "The acquisition of this stellar collection of businesses from 21st Century Fox reflects the increasing consumer demand for a rich diversity of entertainment experiences that are more compelling, accessible and convenient than ever before.

Mr Igner continued: "We're honoured and grateful that Rupert Murdoch has entrusted us with the future of businesses he spent a lifetime building."

"We're excited about this extraordinary opportunity to significantly increase our portfolio of well-loved franchises and branded content to greatly enhance our growing direct-to-consumer offerings."