Man 'armed with knife' shot by police at Schiphol Airport

The suspect has been detained and removed from the scene just outside of Amsterdam.

Schiphol Airport (stock image). PA

A man has been shot at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport after he allegedly threatened to use a knife.

Dutch military police confirmed that the "situation is safe" and the suspect has been detained and removed from the scene.

The airport's main plaza was evacuated, airport spokeswoman Roos van der Ven said.

But the parts of the airport behind the check-in area and security checks remained open.

It was not immediately clear what effect the security situation was having on flight departures and arrivals.

Schiphol, just outside Amsterdam, is one of Europe's busiest airports.