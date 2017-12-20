US Senate narrowly pushes through sweeping tax plans

The $1.5 trillion tax bill will give steep tax cuts to businesses and the wealthy.

AP

The US Senate has narrowly passed the most sweeping changes to US tax laws in more than three decades.

In a vote that was interrupted by protesters chanting "kill the bill, don't kill us", Republicans pushed through the vote by 51 to 48.

Vice president Mike Pence repeatedly called for order during the vote, which was cheered by Republicans upon passing.

The bill was passed through the House of Representatives earlier in the night at 227-203.

The $1.5 trillion (£1.2 trillion) tax bill will affect every American taxpayer and every corner of the US economy, providing steep tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy, and more modest help for middle and low-income families.

The bill would slash the corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% and cut the top tax rate for individuals from 39.6% to 37%.

Despite Republican talk of spending discipline, the bill will push the huge national debt even higher.

Due to three details in the bill violating Senate rules - including its name - it will have to be voted on again in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

After the delay for a second House vote, the measure then heads to President Donald Trump.

Congressional Republicans, who faltered badly in trying to dismantle Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, see passage of the tax bill as crucial to proving to Americans they can govern - and imperative for holding on to House and Senate majorities in next year's midterm elections.

Republicans celebrated the passing of the bill AP

Democrats called the bill a giveaway to corporations and the wealthy, with no likelihood that business owners will use their gains to hire more workers or raise wages.

And they mocked the Republicans' contention that the bill will make taxes so simple that millions can file their returns "on a postcard" - an idea repeated often by the president.

"What happened to the postcard? We're going to have to carry around a billboard for tax simplification," declared Representative Richard Neal of Massachusetts.

Tax cuts for corporations would be permanent while the cuts for individuals would expire in 2026 to comply with Senate budget rules.

The tax cuts would take effect in January, and workers would start to see changes in the amount of taxes withheld from their paychecks in February.