  • STV
  • MySTV

Uber is a taxi company. Who would have thought it?

ITV

Uber has spent and large amount of time and energy arguing that it is a digital platform.

Uber lost in court.
Uber lost in court. PA

The judgment from the European Court of Justice that Uber is in the transportation may strike you as completely unremarkable but it is important, if not perhaps as significant as some are suggesting.

Here's why:

Uber has spent and large amount of time and energy arguing that it is a digital platform that connects taxi drivers and passengers, not a taxi company.

Uber positions itself as such, partly because it wishes to be seen as innovative, revolutionary and of the times, and partly because there is a enormous financial advantage to being an "agent" (or middle-man) rather than a provider of services.

Uber has long argued that it is an
Uber has long argued that it is an PA

The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain and GMB unions have long argued that Uber is an employer not an agent and should be giving their drivers - who Uber currently argue are self-employed - holiday pay, sick pay, pension contributions and the guarantee of the minimum wage.

The unions are in the process of taking legal action against Uber. A employment tribunal last October found in the unions' favour. Uber lost an appeal recently and is in the process of taking its case to the High Court. Wednesday's ECJ judgement is helpful to the unions' cause, although my legal sources tell me it it probably doesn't kill Uber's argument that it is an agent.

HMRC will also be looking at the ECJ judgment closely; the taxman has repeatedly - and unsuccessfully - challenged Uber's "agent" status with a view to pursue Uber for millions of pounds of unpaid VAT.

Uber has been ordered to comply with taxi regulations in Barcelona.
Uber has been ordered to comply with taxi regulations in Barcelona. PA

As Uber itself points out, the ECJ judgment primarily relates to the company's activities in Barcelona where Uber was ordered to comply with local taxi regulations. The company insists the ruling will not change things in most EU countries.

In the UK Uber is already regulated like a taxi company. You will recall that in September Uber was told by Transport for London that it would not be issued with a new private hire licence as it was "not fit and proper" to hold one. Uber is allowed to continue operating while it appeals that decision. A hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court is likely to take place next May or June.

The judgment is humiliating for Uber in the sense it definitely establishes it as a cab company rather than a "computer services" business. Uber's marketing hype has been unceremoniously punctured.

But it's not clear whether the judgment will significantly affect the legion of court cases that Uber is fighting here and abroad.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.