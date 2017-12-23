  • STV
Storm Tembin leaves at least 75 dead in Philippines

ITV

Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and storms each year.

The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and storms each year (file photo)

At least 75 people have been killed and a further 58 are missing in the Philippines after a tropical storm caused flash flooding at a peak time for Christmas travel, officials have said.

Most of the deaths were in the hard-hit provinces of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur and on the Zamboanga Peninsula, Romina Marasigan of the government's disaster-response agency said.

The flooding was caused by Tropical Storm Tembin - known locally as Vinta - the latest to hit the Philippines, which is battered by about 20 typhoons and storms each year.

"It is unfortunate that another tropical cyclone, Vinta, made its presence felt so near Christmas," presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr said, adding that food packs and other aid were being distributed in storm-hit communities.

*

Mayor Bong Edding of Zamboanga del Norte province's Sibuco town said by telephone that a search and rescue operation was underway for more than 30 people swept away by flash floods in the fishing village of Anungan.

Five bodies have been recovered so far in the village.

"The floodwaters from the mountain came down so fast and swept away people and houses," Edding said.

"It's really sad because Christmas is just a few days away, but these things happen beyond our control."

Edding blamed years of logging in the mountains near Anungan for the tragedy, adding that he and other officials would move to halt the logging operations.

The rest of the deaths were reported in Lanao del Norte, where floodwaters from a mountain also swept away several riverside houses and villagers, and Lanao del Sur, police and officials said.

Tembin, which was packing maximum sustained winds of 80km per hour and gusts of up to 95kph, is forecast to blow away from the southern Philippines on Sunday toward the South China Sea, towards Vietnam.

