Bus plunges off bridge into river in India killing 33

Police said the speeding bus was overtaking another vehicle when it smashed through railings.

The bus crashed off the bridge and into the river. APTN

Some 33 people have died after a bus plunged off a bridge and into a river in India.

Some seven other passengers were taken to hospital in the town of Sawai Madhopur, in the northern state of Rajasthan.

Police said the speeding bus was trying to overtake another vehicle when it smashed through railings on the bridge and plunged into the Banas river, 65ft (20m) below at 7am local time.

India media reported that the bus driver was among those killed in the crash.

The bus passengers were on a pilgrimage. APTN

The bus passengers - who have all been accounted for - were on their way to a Hindu temple in nearby Laslot for a pilgrimage.

India has the world's highest road accident death toll, with more than 110,000 people dying each year in crashes.

Driver fatigue, negligence, poorly maintained roads and vehicle maintenance are the usual causes of such accidents in the country.