North Korea declares UN sanctions an 'act of war'

Pyongyang threatens to punish all those who voted in favour of the UN sanctions.

The sanctions were imposed over North Korea's recent missile test AP

North Korea has declared the UN's latest sanctions against it an "act of war", and threatened to punish all the nations that backed the measures.

The UN Security Council unanimously approved sanctions on Pyongyang in response to the country's latest ballistic missile launch in a resolution drafted by the US.

The measures will limit the supply of oil to North Korea and force North Koreans working abroad to return home within 24 months.

US Donald Trump praised the sanctions in a tweet, saying that the "World wants Peace, not Death", while British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also welcomed the move.

But in a statement on the official KCNA news agency, the North Korean foreign ministry called the Security Council resolution "rigged", and said the US was growing "more and more frenzied" out of fear of North Korea's nuclear potential.

"We define this 'sanctions resolution' rigged up by the US and its followers as a grave infringement upon the sovereignty of our republic, as an act of war violating peace and stability in the Korean peninsula and the region, and categorically reject the 'resolution'," the statement said.

North Korea has threatened to punish states that voted in favour of the resolution AP

The statement vowed that North Korea would "further consolidate our self-defensive nuclear deterrence" as a result of the sanctions.

It also threatened "those countries" that supported the resolution, saying they would "pay a heavy price".

The sanctions were imposed in response to North Korea's testing last month of a ballistic missile that it claims can reach anywhere in on the US mainland.

The US has indicated it wants to seek a diplomatic solution on the issue, but is using sanctions to put Pyongyang under pressure.