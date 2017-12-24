  • STV
  • MySTV

Putin opponent nominated to run against President

ITV

Current President Vladimir Putin has been in power for 18 years, as prime minister and president.

Alexei Navalny has two fraud convictions which are widely seen as retribution.
Alexei Navalny has two fraud convictions which are widely seen as retribution. AP

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been nominated to run for president, meaning he is likely to be the most formidable opponent Vladimir Putin will face in the 2018 election.

However, Mr Navalny is prohibited from seeking political office because of two convictions for fraud which are widely viewed as retribution for his publication of investigations into corruption at some of Russia's biggest state-controlled companies.

Current President Vladimir Putin has been in power for 18 years, as both prime minister and president.

Russian law requires presidential candidates to submit endorsements from just 500 people before they can start collecting the one million signatures needed to appear on the ballot.

Mr Putin's representatives are expected to file his nomination papers on Tuesday.

Supporters of Mr Navalny vote at Sunday's meeting.
Supporters of Mr Navalny vote at Sunday's meeting. AP

Election officials are expected to accept Mr Navalny's paperwork, but it is highly unlikely they will allow him to proceed to the signature-gathering stage.

Around 800 supporters of Mr Navalny gathered in a giant tent in Moscow for the formal endorsement meeting.

Allies of the 41-year-old said multiple meeting venues refused to host them.

Outdoor endorsement gatherings also took place in 19 other cities across Russia.

Polling agencies predict that a win for Mr Putin is all but guaranteed in the March election. Polls show him with an 80% approval rating among Russian citizens.

Supporters of Mr Navalny brave the freezing cold in St Petersburg.
Supporters of Mr Navalny brave the freezing cold in St Petersburg. AP

A lawyer by training, Mr Navalny came to public prominence in 2009, when he began publishing investigations of corruption at Russia's biggest state-controlled companies.

He spearheaded massive anti-government protests in 2011-2012 in reaction to widespread fraud during the parliamentary election.

Mr Navalny came under pressure from authorities as he gained popularity.

He faced countless detentions for staging protests and spent months under house arrest while being investigated for fraud, and was convicted on two sets of unrelated fraud charges.

His brother was sent to prison in what was seen as political revenge.

In his only formal election campaign, he got nearly 30% of the vote when he ran for Moscow mayor in 2013.

"We have seen for ourselves this year that overwhelming support for authorities simply isn't there," Mr Navalny said during an American-style campaign speech at the nomination meeting, where he was flanked by his wife and children.

He reiterated he was confident he would win the presidential election if he were allowed to run, but called on his supporters to boycott the vote, if election authorities refuse to register him.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.