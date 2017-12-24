Putin opponent nominated to run against President

Current President Vladimir Putin has been in power for 18 years, as prime minister and president.

Alexei Navalny has two fraud convictions which are widely seen as retribution. AP

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been nominated to run for president, meaning he is likely to be the most formidable opponent Vladimir Putin will face in the 2018 election.

However, Mr Navalny is prohibited from seeking political office because of two convictions for fraud which are widely viewed as retribution for his publication of investigations into corruption at some of Russia's biggest state-controlled companies.

Current President Vladimir Putin has been in power for 18 years, as both prime minister and president.

Russian law requires presidential candidates to submit endorsements from just 500 people before they can start collecting the one million signatures needed to appear on the ballot.

Mr Putin's representatives are expected to file his nomination papers on Tuesday.

Supporters of Mr Navalny vote at Sunday's meeting. AP

Election officials are expected to accept Mr Navalny's paperwork, but it is highly unlikely they will allow him to proceed to the signature-gathering stage.

Around 800 supporters of Mr Navalny gathered in a giant tent in Moscow for the formal endorsement meeting.

Allies of the 41-year-old said multiple meeting venues refused to host them.

Outdoor endorsement gatherings also took place in 19 other cities across Russia.

Polling agencies predict that a win for Mr Putin is all but guaranteed in the March election. Polls show him with an 80% approval rating among Russian citizens.

Supporters of Mr Navalny brave the freezing cold in St Petersburg. AP

A lawyer by training, Mr Navalny came to public prominence in 2009, when he began publishing investigations of corruption at Russia's biggest state-controlled companies.

He spearheaded massive anti-government protests in 2011-2012 in reaction to widespread fraud during the parliamentary election.

Mr Navalny came under pressure from authorities as he gained popularity.

He faced countless detentions for staging protests and spent months under house arrest while being investigated for fraud, and was convicted on two sets of unrelated fraud charges.

His brother was sent to prison in what was seen as political revenge.

In his only formal election campaign, he got nearly 30% of the vote when he ran for Moscow mayor in 2013.

"We have seen for ourselves this year that overwhelming support for authorities simply isn't there," Mr Navalny said during an American-style campaign speech at the nomination meeting, where he was flanked by his wife and children.

He reiterated he was confident he would win the presidential election if he were allowed to run, but called on his supporters to boycott the vote, if election authorities refuse to register him.