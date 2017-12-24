  • STV
  • MySTV

Pope likens Mary and Joseph to present day migrants

ITV

Pope said he hoped no one would feel 'there is no room for them on this Earth' at Christmas address.

Pope Francis kissed a statue of Jesus.
Pope Francis kissed a statue of Jesus. AP

Pope Francis has likened the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem to the migration of millions of people across the world who are forced to leave their homes for a better life, in his Christmas Eve address.

The head of the Catholic Church added that he hoped no one would feel "there is no room for them on this Earth".

The Pope celebrated the Christmas vigil Mass at St Peter's Basilica, telling the faithful that the "simple story" of Jesus' birth in a manger changed "our history forever. Everything that night became a source of hope."

Noting that the parents of Jesus arrived in a land "where there was no place for them," the 81-year-old drew parallels with the present.

"So many other footsteps are hidden in the footsteps of Joseph and Mary," he said in his homily.

"We see the tracks of entire families forced to set out in our own day.

"We see the tracks of millions of persons who do not choose to go away but, driven from their land, leave behind their dear ones."

"In many cases this departure is filled with hope, hope for the future; yet for many this departure can only have one name: survival," Pope Francis said.

Referring to King Herod who is depicted as a tyrant in the Bible, the Pope continued, saying some migrants are "surviving the Herods of today, who, to impose their power and increase their wealth, see no problem in shedding innocent blood."

The 266th pope, Francis has made concern for economic migrants, war refugees and others on society's margins a central plank of his papacy.

He said God is present in "the unwelcomed visitor, often unrecognisable, who walks through our cities and our neighborhoods, who travels on our buses and knocks on our door."

That perception of God should develop into "new forms of relationship, in which none have to feel that there is no room for them on this Earth," he said.

"Christmas is a time for turning the power of fear into the power of charity," Francis said.

Thousands attended the Mass at St Peter's Basilica.
Thousands attended the Mass at St Peter's Basilica. AP

Referring to Jesus as the Child of Bethlehem, the Pope said that God "invites us to become sentinels for all those bowed down by the despair born of encountering so many closed doors."

The Pope expressed hope that people see Jesus in "all those who arrive in our cities, in our histories, in our lives."

At the start of the service, Francis bent over to kiss a statue of the baby Jesus in the basilica in Vatican City.

At midday on Monday, Pope Francis will deliver the Christmas Day message "urbi et orbi" - Latin for "to the city and to the world" - from the central loggia of the basilica overlooking St Peter's Square. The speech often is a review of the world events and conflicts.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.