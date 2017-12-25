At least six people killed in Kabul suicide bombing

Islamic State said it carried out the attack, which took place near an intelligence agency office.

Bombing: Device detonated on road. AP

At least six people have been killed after a suicide bomb attack near an office of the Afghan intelligence service in the capital Kabul.

"The bomber was on foot and detonated his suicide vest on the main road," Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

Islamic State said it carried out the attack, Reuters reported.

Both an Islamic State affiliate and the Taliban have carried out several previous attacks in the capital, mainly targeting security forces.