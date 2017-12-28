Ex-footballer George Weah set to win Liberian presidency

The former Fifa World Player of the Year played for Manchester City and Chelsea.

George Weah casts his vote in the presidential election. AP

George Weah, the former Fifa World Player of the Year, is set to be elected as Liberia's next president, the country's electoral commission has said.

The ex-footballer, who played for AC Milan, Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain during his career, leads the presidential run-off with 61.5% of the vote with 98.1% of ballots counted, the commission said.

His opponent Joseph Boakai was well behind with 38.5% of the vote.

The 51-year-old is the only African footballer to have won Fifa World Player of the Year and the Ballon D'Or in 1995.

He entered politics after his retirement and is currently a senator in Liberia's parliament.