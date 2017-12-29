Ten people killed in shooting outside Cairo church

Two police officers are among the dead after gunfight with attackers in Egyptian capital.

The attack happened in Cairo. Credit: PA

Egypt's Health Ministry spokesman says 10 people, including a gunman, have been killed in an attack outside a Cairo Coptic church.

The incident happened at Mar Mina's Church in Helwan. Two policemen are among the dead after officers engaged attackers in a gunfight.

Police arrived at the scene quickly. Credit: PA

Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on the church but one was killed by a security officer. Egypt's state-run MENA news agency said a second assailant was pursued by police.

The area surrounding the church has been closed off by authorities.

The Christian minority in Egypt has been the target of numerous attacks over the last year, which has left more than 100 dead and scores injured.