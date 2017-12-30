Unarmed man shot dead by police after hoax call in US

Andrew Finch's mother has accused officers of 'murdering' her son in Kansas.

Andrew Finch was shot dead by police. Family / NBC News

An unarmed man in Kansas was shot dead by police after a hoax call reporting a shooting and hostage situation.

Andrew Finch, 28, opened the front door of his Wichita home on Thursday after hearing a noise outside. His family said he screamed, and was shot by one of the responding officers.

His mother has accused police of "murdering" her son.

Los Angeles police have now arrested a 25-year-old man, named as Tyler Barriss, over the suspected "swatting" hoax.

A police officer stands guard outside the home. AP

Deputy Chief Troy Livingston, from the Wichita Police Department, said the officer who fired the single shot was on paid leave pending an investigation.

We were told that someone had an argument with their mother, and dad was accidentally shot, and that now that person was holding brother, sister and mother hostage. As he came to the front door, one of our officers discharged his weapon. Deputy Chief Troy Livingston, Wichita Police Department

Barriss allegedly made the hoax call as revenge against someone he had a dispute with while online gaming, according to NBC News.

He reportedly told police his father had been shot in the head, and that he was holding his mother and a sibling at gunpoint - and gave officers the address he believed his gaming rival lived at.

Instead, he gave them Andrew Finch's address, who was not involved in the dispute.

It is believed this was part of a 'swatting' hoax. AP

Dep Ch Livingstone said this kind of hoax is known as "swatting" - deliberately filing a false report against another person with the aim of getting a SWAT team to descend on their home.

"The incident is a nightmare for everyone involved, including the family and our police department," he added.

Finch's mother, Lisa, invited reporters into the family home on Friday, saying she wanted to tell her son's story.

She accused police of "murder" and demanded answers over why the officer opened fire.

"What gives the cops the right to open fire?" she asked. "That cop murdered my son over a false report in the first place."