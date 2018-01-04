At least 12 people killed in South Africa train crash

More than 260 have also been injured after a passenger train collided with a lorry in South Africa.

The crash happened between Hennenman and Kroonstad in Free State. @ER24EMS/Twitter

At least 12 people have died and more than 260 have been injured after a passenger train collided with a lorry in South Africa.

Footage of the aftermath of the crash showed the train in flames, with some passengers seen with their luggage on the side of the road near the wreck.

Pictures showed part of the train had derailed and power lines were damaged.

South Africa's transport minister Joe Maswanganyi told reporters that the lorry driver was "taking chances" when he tried to cross the railway tracks ahead of the oncoming train.

Mr Maswanganyi said an investigation into the crash, which happened between Hennenman and Kroonstad in Free State, is ongoing.