  • STV
  • MySTV

'Bomb cyclone' storm sweeps into US northeastern coast

ITV

Winter weather emergencies have been declared amid heavy snowfall and high winds.

Snowfall in New York City.
Snowfall in New York City. APTN

A snow storm "bomb cyclone" has struck northeastern America sparking winter weather emergencies along the coast.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned there would be blizzards and near whiteout conditions in the next 24 hours.

Many schools are closed and residents have been warned their cars will be towed if they block the path needed for snow ploughs.

Record-breaking cold could be felt across a huge swath of the northeastern coast where up to 18 inches of snow could fall in some areas.

Speaking at the NYC Emergency Management headquarters in Brooklyn, the mayor announced that 1,500 snow plows and 693 salt spreaders had been deployed on the city's streets.

After thanking the emergency teams, he added: "I want to emphasise, this is a very serious storm. Between the very low temperatures, the strong winds, the driving snow, everyone should take this one very seriously and take precautions."

More than a foot of snow was also forecast for Boston and coastal areas in northern New England.

The storm is the product of a rapid plunge in pressure that some weather forecasters are referring to as a "bomb cyclone", which brings fast heavy snowfall and high winds.

Plough trucks are out in force clearing the roads.
Plough trucks are out in force clearing the roads. APTN

More than 3,000 airline flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled ahead of the storm's arrival on Thursday, according to tracking service FlightAware.com.

Governor Andrew M Cuomo of New York also declared a state of emergency for the southern part of the state, including Westchester County, New York City and Long Island.

New York City is experiencing near whiteout conditions.
New York City is experiencing near whiteout conditions. APTN

And blizzard warnings were in effect in Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Virginia.

Areas around Boston were forecast to see about one foot (30 cm) of snow on Thursday, and the National Weather Service predicted a similar amount and wind gusts of up to 55 mph (90 kmph) in New York City.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.