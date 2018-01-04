Suicide bomber kills at least 11 people in Kabul attack

Six policemen are among the dead after a bomb was detonated amid a group of security officials.

Security officials attend the aftermath. APTN

A suicide bomber has killed six policemen and five others after exploding a device in eastern Kabul, Afghanistan.

Another 14 police officers were wounded in the bomb which was detonated amid a group of security officials monitoring protests by shopkeepers.

Wahid Mujro, a spokesman for the health ministry, said 15 wounded were treated at Kabul hospitals.

President Ashraf Ghani called the attack "inhumane" and against the tenets of Islam.

Early reports said Isis had claimed responsibility for the attack.