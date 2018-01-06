  • STV
Passengers evacuate burning plane after crash at airport

In a video people are heard screaming as the wing of the aircraft bursts into flames.

The wing of the Westjet plane caught fire after being clipped by another aircraft.
Passengers were forced to evacuate a burning plane via the emergency slides after two aircrafts collided on the ground at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

The wing of a Westjet plane caught fire after being clipped by another aircraft.

In video filmed by a passenger, people are heard screaming as the wing of the Westjet aircraft bursts into flames.

No one was injured injuries have been reported.

The WestJet was stationary while it waited for a gate after flying in from Cancun, Mexico with 168 passengers and a crew of six on board when it was struck by a Sunwing aircraft moving back from a gate.

Spokeswoman Lauren Stewart said the WestJet passengers were evacuated from the aircraft via emergency slides and all were safely in the terminal and clearing customs shortly after the collision.

"Due to the position of the aircraft on the laneway, WestJet guests required evacuation via emergency slide. Emergency crews were on hand and responded immediately," Westjet said in a statement.

Sunwing said there were no crew members or passengers aboard its aircraft. It was being towed by the airline's ground handling service provider at the time of the incident.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority said fire crews extinguished a small fire on the Sunwing aircraft and some flight operations were affected by the incident

Canada's Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating.

