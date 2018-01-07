Sydney hits 47C as it sweats on hottest day since 1939

Power outages were reported throughout Sydney and Central Coast as the grid struggled to cope.

Thousands flocked to Bondi Beach as temperatures soared. PA

Sydney has sweated through its second-hottest day on record, with the temperatures topping 47C in Australia's largest city.

The previous record was set in 1939, when Richmond station in the city's west topped out at 47.8C.

Sunday's maximum temperature of 47.3C was reached at 3.25pm in Penrtih, also in western Sydney.

The New South Wales Bureau of Meteorology wrongly announced Sunday had been metropolitan Sydney's hottest day on record before rectifying its mistake.

Power outages were reported throughout Sydney and north of the city on the Central Coast as the electricity grid struggled to cope with demand.

Ekaterina Makarova uses an ice bag to cool down at the Sydney International. PA

The extreme heat forced a stop in play at the Sydney International tennis tournament after the mercury reached 40C at 10am.

It also took its toll on England in the fourth day of the Fifth Ashes test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with the tourists struggling to stay in the contest in the extreme heat.

The crowd enjoy themselves in the heat at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the Fifth Ashes Test. PA

England currently sit on 4/93 in their second innings, struggling to avoid an innings defeat in the final Test of the series.

Cooler temperatures are forecast for the rest of the week, with Monday set for a maximum of 32C.