  • STV
  • MySTV

200,000 Salvadorans face deportation from US by 2019

ITV

Nearly 200,000 Salvadoran immigrants will need to leave the US or face deportation.

Many have protested the change.
Many have protested the change. PA

Nearly 200,000 Salvadoran immigrants will need to leave the United States before September 2019 or face deportation after the Trump administration ended special protection status for those from the Central American country.

El Salvador adds itself to a four-long list of countries who have lost their Temporary Protected Status under Donald Trump. Salvadorans have enjoyed many benefits from the programme, which offers relief for foreigners whose countries have suffered from natural disasters.

Many Salvadorans were born in the US.
Many Salvadorans were born in the US. PA

Although the decision made by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will not come as a shock to many, it will have a heavy impact on h parts of Washington, Los Angeles, New York, Houston and other metropolitan areas that are home to large numbers of Salvadorans, who have been in the country since earthquakes struck the Central American country in 2001. Many have started families and opened businesses in the US over the last 18 years.

The effect will also be felt in El Salvador, whose economy is reliant on money being sent back by those earning in the US.

Those wishing to stay in America will need to adjust their legal status prior to the September 2019 deadline.

Donald Trump's administration have end the special status of Salvadorans.
Donald Trump's administration have end the special status of Salvadorans. PA

Democrats and immigrant advocacy groups greeted the decision with dismay, saying families, many with children born in the US, will be separated and forced to return to the violence of El Salvador.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi called it "a heartbreaking blow to nearly a quarter of a million hard-working Salvadorans who are American in every way."

El Salvador's president Salvador Sanchez Ceren spoke to Nielsen on Friday as renewed his request for the US to extend the status of the 190,000 Salvadorans to allow more time for Congress to deliver a long-term policy to allow them to stay in the US.

The country's top diplomat, Foreign Minister Hugo Martinez, said Monday's decision underscored a need for Congress to act before September 2019."We are convinced we can get legislation in the U.S. Congress before that date," he said.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.