Heavy snowfall traps 13,000 tourists in Swiss ski resort

Authorities shut ski slopes, hiking trails, cable cars, roads and train services into Zermatt.

Power has been cut to the area. AP

Thirteen thousand tourists are currently stranded in a Swiss ski resort following heavy snowfall, increasing the risk of avalanches.

Authorities have closed ski slopes, hiking trails, cable cars, roads and train services into Zermatt, close to the Matterhorn peak.

Janine Imesch of the Zermatt tourism office said power has been restored in the town and no people were at risk because authorities blocked access to the nearby ski slopes and hiking trails a day earlier.

Ms Imesch added: "There is nothing to panic about, everything is fine."

Snow is now being cleared. AP

The tourism office's website noted a "power breakdown all over Zermatt" and requested people stay at home so not to disrupt those clearing snow.

An "air bridge" by helicopter is helping taking tourists down to the village of Taesch.

An official said about 100 people could be evacuated per hour, conditions permitting.