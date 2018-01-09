Steve Bannon leaves Breitbart News after Trump rift

Steve Bannon has stepped down as the head of right-wing website Breitbart News.

Steve Bannon has left Breitbart News. AP

Steve Bannon has stepped down as the head of right-wing website Breitbart News.

Former White House strategist Mr Bannon quit his role as Executive Chairman following a public disagreement between him and US president Donald Trump.

Breitbart News Network announced his resignation on Tuesday, a role Bannon leaves after five years.

Bannon was criticised by President Trump after it emerged he had been critical of the US leader in the book 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' by Michael Wolff.

President Trump said that Bannon, who left the White House after a matter of months, had also "lost his mind".