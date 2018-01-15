50 injured after stock exchange floor collapses in Jakarta 

Incredible video footage captured the moment a mezzanine floor collapsed.

More than 50 people were injured when the floor collapsed. AP

Incredible video footage captured the moment dozens of people were injured when a mezzanine floor collapsed inside the Jakarta Stock Exchange.

CCTV showed more than 50 people tumble towards the ground as the floor below them gave way on Monday.

Footage from the scene in Indonesia showed the lobby strewn with debris and people being helped out of the building.

Despite the seriousness of the incident only around 20 people required hospital treatment.

Most of the injured were college students who were visiting the stock exchange as part of a study tour.

CCTV captured the dramatic moment the floor gave way. AP

Indonesian police have ruled out terrorism as being a cause.

One victim told local media that the mezzanine structure "suddenly collapsed, casuing chaos".

She said some of her friends were hit by debris and suffered head wounds and broken bones.

The stock exchange remained open for its afternoon trading session.

The exchange said that it would pay for the students' medical costs.