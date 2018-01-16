Inventor Peter Madsen charged with murdering journalist 

He is accused of murdering Kim Wall during a trip on his private submarine.

Journalist Kim Wall and inventor Peter Madsen. AP

A Danish inventor has been charged with murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall during a trip on his private submarine.

Prosecutors allege Peter Madsen either cut Ms Wall's throat or strangled her, describing the case as "very unusual and extremely gross".

The inventor claims the journalist died accidentally inside the submarine while he was on deck during the excursion in August.

However, he has admitted throwing her body parts into the sea.

Madsen is charged with murder as well as indecent handling of a corpse for disposing of Ms Wall's body.

The start of the trial has been set for March 8, with a verdict expected around April 25.