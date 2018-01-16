Doctor: Trump in 'excellent' physical and mental health

The Whitehouse doctor says Trump also performed "exceedingly well" at a cognitive test.

Donald Trump is in "excellent" physical health and performed "exceedingly well" at a cognitive test, a presidential medical has found.

The four-hour medical did not flag any physical or mental health issues and indicated Trump would likely be able to execute the remainder of his presidency.

White House doctor Ronny Jackson highlighted Trump's "excellent" cardiac health and also praised his eyesight.

He described Trump as mentally "sharp and intact", despite the president getting little more than five hours of sleep a night.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Dr Jackson revealed he had encouraged Trump to exercise more and cut down on fatty foods.

Dr Ronny Jackson is President Trump's physician. AP

Dr Jackson's highly-anticipated report came after the US leader carried out a physical examination last Friday.

Trump also insisted on completing a cognitive exam after opponents raised concerns about his mental health.

But the physician said the cognitive test had raised no concerns.

Dr Jackson praised the president's lifelong abstention from drink and drugs, saying that their benefits had showed in his physical test results.

Offering his conclusions, Dr Jackson said they were based on clinical information and his year of observing the president.

He said: "I feel very confident that he has a very strong and a very probable possibility of making it completely through his presidency with no medical issues."