North and South Korea to unite for Winter Olympics

The head of the North Korean delegation Jon Jong Su is greeted by a South Korean official at the border. PA

North and South Korea have agreed to form their first joint Olympic team in 11 years for next month's Winter Games.

Athletes from both sides of the Demilitarized Zone will march out together under a "unification flag" at the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, officials in Seoul have said.

The two countries will also be fielding a single women's ice hockey team and have agreed to conduct joint training of ski athletes at the Masikryong ski resort in North Korea.

The two Koreas reached the agreement during talks on Wednesday on the south side of the border village of Panmunjom.

The two countries will seek approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) this weekend.

They have also agreed to host a joint cultural event at Mount Kumgang in North Korea before the opening ceremony.

This is not the first time North and South Korea have teamed up for an Olympics. They last marched together an an opening ceremony at the Winter Games in Italy in 2006.