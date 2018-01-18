Facebook photo helps convict woman of killing friend

Cheyenne Rose Antoine was pictured wearing belt used to strangle Brittney Gargol.

A selfie led to a Canadian women being convicted of killing her friend after police spotted the fatal weapon in a photo.

Cheyenne Rose Antoine, 21, pleaded guilty to manslaughter of Brittney Gargol, 18, in March 2015.

Gargol was found near a landfill site in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, after being strangled to death, with the belt used to kill her lying close to the body.

Antoine was sentenced to seven years in jail on Monday.

Police made Antoine a suspect after they noticed her wearing the belt used to kill Gargol in a photo taken hours before her death, which was later posted on Facebook.

Antoine made confessions to a friend that she hit and strangled Gargol during a heated argument after consuming alcohol and marijuana.

The original account Antoine gave of events raised some suspicions, as she claimed the pair separated after visiting several bars when Gargol left with a man and Antoine went to visit her uncle.

Police pieced together the pair's movement over the night through social media and ascertained that Antoine post on Facebook the following morning of "Where are you? Haven't heard from you. Hope you made it home safe" was an attempt to throw people off.

Antoine ultimately accepted responsibility but within her plea she said she did not remember the actual killing.

"I will never forgive myself. Nothing I say or do will ever bring her back. I am very, very sorry... It shouldn't have ever happened," Antoine said in a statement.

Legal representatives for Antoine said through her lawyer that she had suffered years of abuse in the Saskatchewan care system and had reported being abused by her foster parents one month before to police.