Plane saved after skidding off runway and down cliff

The plane stopped just metres from the Black Sea. APTN

A plane which skidded off a runway and down a steep embankment in Turkey has been recovered.

The Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 had 168 people on board when it veered off the Trabzon Airport runway on Saturday.

It came to a stop down a shallow cliff face just metres from the Black Sea.

The recovery operation took place on Thursday. APTN

The plane crew and passengers were all evacuated and there were no reports of any injuries.

As investigations got underway, a crane was brought in on Thursday to haul the jet back to safety.

Pilots reportedly told transport officials that the right-side engine had suddenly surged in speed, causing the plane to swerve to the left.