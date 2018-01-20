Group of gunmen attack Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel

Gunmen have attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul with casualties feared.

A group of attackers staged the assault in the Afghan capital around 9pm local time on Saturday evening, according to officials.

Afghan special forces have been dispatched to the hotel in response.

The number of those injured remains unclear at this stage.

Members of the Taliban attacked the Intercontinental in 2011, during which 21 people - including the attackers - were killed.

Earlier this month Kabul was rocked by a suicide attack in which 11 people, including six police officers, died.

