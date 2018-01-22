Amazon launches first supermarket with no checkouts

Shoppers followed by sensors after scanning their mobile phone app on the way in.

Amazon Go will open in Seattle. AP

Amazon is opening its first artificial intelligence-powered supermarket in Seattle on Monday.

The concept of Amazon Go was announced over a year ago but is now ready to begin operating in the bottom floor of the company's Seattle headquarters.

Shoppers will be able to scan the Amazon Go app on their smartphone at the the turnstile and select items off the shelves and then leave without visiting a traditional checkout.

A combination of computer vision machine learning algorithms and sensors will allow the retailer to see what people have purchased and charge their accounts the appropriate amount.

There will still be employees in the store, making food, stacking shelves and helping customers. The offering will be include ready-to-eat breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks, as well as some grocery staples like bread, milk, cheese and chocolates. It'll also have Amazon Meal Kits.

The new store covers an area of 1,800 square feet, adding to their growing physical presence in the grocery industry following their purchase of Whole Food and its 470 stores last year.

Amazon also have bookshops on the high street and shopping centres.

They had originally hoped to open Amazon Go in 2017 but delayed it in order to fine tune the technology, allowing time for company employees to test it out first.