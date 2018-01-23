'One dead and several injured' in Kentucky school shooting

The shooting is believed to have taken place as students made their way to classes.

One person has been killed in a shooting at Marshall County High School. Google Maps

One person is confirmed dead and at least half a dozen are injured following a shooting at a Kentucky high school.

Kentucky State Police said a suspect has been apprehended after reports of gunfire at Marshall County High School on Tuesday morning.

It said there were "multiple" victims and one person has been pronounced dead.

A statement from Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin described the incident as a "tremendous tragedy" adding: "It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County."

He added: "I encourage people to love on each other at this time."

Student Greg Rodgers, 17, told NBC News that when he arrived at school he saw students running out of the building.

"I pulled off to the side of the road because everyone was running to the main road," he said. "I asked my friend what was going on and he told me that there was a school shooting. I was shocked. He said that someone had just shot up the school."

He said gunfire broke out as the students were making their way to morning classes.

"I'm distraught from all of it. I couldn't really focus driving home. I was shaking a lot driving back to my house. I'm still shaking," he added.

Detective Jody Cash of the Kentucky State Police said the "situation is no longer active."

Meanwhile, a soccer coach at the school said all of her players are safe.

Savana Smothers, the assistant girls' soccer coach for Marshall County High School, told The Associated Press: "You just never think this will happen in a small town like ours."

WPSD-TV reports the high school students are being bussed to a middle school where parents can pick up them up.

No immediate details were given about the suspected shooter or the victims.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.