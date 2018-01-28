Death toll from Kabul bomb attack rises to more than 100

The attackers concealed explosives inside an ambulance to get past a checkpoint.

The Taliban carried out the suicide attack using an ambulance. ITV News

The death toll from a Taliban suicide bombing in Kabul has reached over 100, Afghan authorities have said.

At least 103 people are now known to have lost their lives and another 235 were injured in the attack in central Kabul on Saturday.

The attackers concealed the explosives inside an ambulance and managed to get past a first checkpoint in the capital by claiming that they was rushing a patient to hospital.

When suspicions were raised at a second stop, they detonated the bomb.

The blast hit a crowded area near the centre of the city, sending people running in terror and destroying a number of buildings.

Mourners carry the coffin of one of the victims of the attack. AP

Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak said the terror group had two fake ambulances which travelled together and both got through the first checkpoint.

However, one the vehicles then turned around and drove off.

Officials at the Public Health Ministry said the forensic medicine department is still trying to identify a number of bodies before releasing them to families.

Funerals for some of the victims were already taking place on Sunday.

The Government has declared a day of mourning, with shops closed and flags at half-staff.

The Taliban said it was behind the attack, which dealt a major blow to the US-backed Afghan government.

The country's security forces have struggled to combat the Taliban since the US and NATO formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.