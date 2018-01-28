Brits face pornography charges in Cambodia over 'game'

A total of ten foreign tourists have been charged over images showing a cheeky party game.

The ten men and women held over the 'pornographic' images. Cambodian police/ AP

Five British citizens are facing pornography charges in Cambodia after images emerged showing a group of tourists taking part in a party game.

They are among ten western visitor arrested over images showing clothed members of a pub crawl tour group apparently taking part in a game where they demonstrated different sexual positions.

Cambodian police held the group during a raid at a rented villa in the tourist hotspot of Siem Reap.

All have been charged with producing pornographic pictures, which carries a sentence of up to a year in prison if convicted.

Among the eight men and two women arrested were Britons Vincent Harley Robert Hook, 35, Daniel Richard Leeming Jones, 30, Thomas Alexander Jeffries, 22, Billy Stevens, 21, and Paul Francis Harris, 32.

Also detained were Dutchman Job Robertus van der Wel, 22, Canadians Jessica Drolet, 25, and Eden Koazoleas, 19, along with Norwegian David Nikolaus Aleksandr Ballovarre, 22, and 32-year-old New Zealander Paul Martin Brasch.

The offending images of a group party - though detainees said they were not among those pictured. Cambodian police/ AP

Cambodian police said the offending photographs were taking during a party at the villa they raided, which was a stop during a pub crawl.

A member of the group, who said that none of those arrested were actually in the photographs in an interview given from their cell.

It was really confusing. Everyone was confused. > They raided, rounded us up, there was about 80 to 100 people at this party, some of them were tourists. One of the detained tourists

The prisoner said the group believed the investigation was targeting tourists and expats in the south-east Asian country for wearing bikinis in public, and in relation to expat-run pub crawls in Siem Reap.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement: "We are assisting five British men arrested in Cambodia and are providing support to their families."