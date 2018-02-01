Girl, 12, arrested after five injured in school shooting

A 15-year-old boy is in a serious condition after being shot in the head.

Shooting: A 12-year-old has been arrested. © Chris Dick and licensed for reuse under this licence Image cropped.

A 12-year-old girl is in police custody following a high school shooting that left a teenage student fighting for his life.

The 15-year-old boy is in a serious condition after being shot in the head during the incident at Sal Castro Middle School in Los Angeles, California.

The gunfire also wounded a 15-year-old girl, who is also being treated in hospital, after she was shot in the arm.

A 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy also suffered minor injuries along with a 30-year-old woman.

A local TV news station showed footage of the 12-year-old being led out of the school in handcuffs.

The shootings are the most recent in a spate of incidents within schools in the US this year.

Last week in Texas a 16-year-old wounded a teenage girl after firing at her in a school playground and just a few days later a 15-year-old boy killed two students after shooting 20 people within a school in Kentucky.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.