Five people shot in clashes between migrants in Calais

Police have been sent to the port city after a fight broke out between 'organised gangs'.

Migrants carrying sticks march in the streets of Calais. PA

Five people have been shot in violent clashes between groups of migrants in Calais.

Police reinforcements have been sent to the French port city amid warnings of growing tensions in the area.

Around 22 people were injured in the fight which the French interior minister Gerard Collomb blamed on "organised" gangs.

Authorities said Afghan and Eritrean migrants had been fighting with sticks and stones after a meal distribution before the shots were fired. Firearms are rare among migrants.

Police have made no arrests.

More than 1,000 children and adults sleep rough in the channel ports of Calais and Dunkirk, a decline from the days when 7,000 lived in the now-demolished Jungle camp, which was closed in 2016.

Migrants continue to converge on Calais in the hopes of crossing the Channel to Britain.

Last month, during French president Emmanuel Macron's visit to the UK, Britain agreed to the signing of a new treaty designed to improve security in Calais.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.