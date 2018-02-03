  • STV
  • MySTV

Man who sent missile warning '100% sure' attack was real

ITV

False alert warned Hawaii that it faced immediate threat from ballistic missile.

The man in his 50s was fired by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.
The man in his 50s was fired by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. PA

The former Hawaii state worker who sent a false missile alert last month that prompted mass panic across the islands said on Friday he was "100% sure" the attack was real.

Speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity, the man said the call he received on January 13 did not sound like a drill. State officials have subsequently said other workers clearly heard the word "exercise" repeated several times.

The man in his 50s, who was fired by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said it felt like he had been hit with a "body blow" when he realised it was just a drill and he has had difficulty eating and sleeping since.

The man's superiors said they knew for years that he had problems performing his job. The worker had mistakenly believed drills for tsunami and fire warnings were actual events, and colleagues were not comfortable working with him, the state said.

The ex-worker disputed that, saying he was not aware of any performance problems.

While working at the state warning site in a former bunker in Honolulu's Diamond Head crater on January 13, the man said, he took a call that sounded like a real warning from US Pacific Command. He said he did not hear that it was a drill.

But the problems at the agency went beyond the one employee.

The man sent the alert while working at the state warning site in a former bunker in Honolulu's Diamond Head crater.
The man sent the alert while working at the state warning site in a former bunker in Honolulu's Diamond Head crater. PA

Federal and state reports said the agency had a vague checklist for missile alerts, allowing workers to interpret the steps they should follow differently. Managers did not require a second person to sign off on alerts before they were sent, and the agency lacked any preparation on how to correct a false warning.

Those details emerged on Tuesday in reports on investigations about how the agency mistakenly blasted mobile phones and broadcast stations with the missile warning.

It took nearly 40 minutes for the agency to figure out a way to retract the false alert on the same platforms it was sent to.

"The protocols were not in place. It was a sense of urgency to put it in place as soon as possible. But those protocols were not developed to the point they should have," retired Brigadier general Bruce Oliveira, who wrote the report on Hawaii's internal investigation, said at a news conference.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency administrator Vern Miyagi resigned as the reports were released. Officials revealed that the employee who sent the alert was fired on January 26. The state did not name him.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.