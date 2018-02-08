Las Vegas police hunt for gunman murdering homeless people

Officers are hunting for a gunman who has shot four rough sleepers, killing two.

The suspect can be seen here running away from a shooting. LVMPD

Police in Las Vegas are hunting for a gunman who has shot four homeless people, killing two.

The culprit shot three of his victims on the night of Friday 29 January and into the early hours of the following morning.

First he shot and injured a homeless man outside a convenience store north of Las Vegas in Logandale.

The suspect then drove to a shopping precinct where he opened fire on a group of homeless people at 3am, killing 51-year-old Brian Wayne Clegg.

The gunman is targeting those sleeping on the street. LVMPD

Later that morning he would shot a sleeping homeless man in the face but the victim survived the attack but was unable to describe what had happened.

On Friday 2 January, the suspect killed James Edgar Lewis, 64, by shooting him twice in the head as he slept on the street.

Captain Robert Plummer said: "After killing two people and shooting two others, if he isn't a serial killer, he's on his way to being one."

The police believe this to be the suspect's car. LVMPD

The gunman is described as being around 6ft tall and is white or Hispanic and he drives a silver or light blue Hyundai Tucson Sport Limited SUV.

"To target homeless, a very vulnerable segment of our society, is cowardly," Plummer said.

"It's unfortunate that anyone is homeless in today's society, but the fact that they're homeless doesn't mean they're easy targets for being a victim.

"We care about our homeless as much as we care about the residents who live in Summerlin or Spanish Trails, Henderson...wherever."

