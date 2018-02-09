  • STV
  • MySTV

Student flushed hamster down toilet after airline ban

ITV

The airline denies any of its employees suggested she flush her hamster down a toilet.

Ms Aldecosea bought Pebbles as an emotional support pet
Ms Aldecosea bought Pebbles as an emotional support pet Belen Aldecosea via AP

A woman in Florida has claimed she was instructed to flush her pet hamster down an airport toilet by an airline that refused to let her onboard with the animal.

Student Belen Aldecosea kept Pebbles the hamster as an emotional support rodent and was initially told that she could take the animal on board.

She told The Miami Herald newspaper that, ahead of a flight home to South Florida, she twice called Spirit Airlines to ensure she could bring Pebbles on board.

Despite those assurances, when the 21-year-old reached at the Baltimore airport, she was told Pebbles would not be allowed to fly.

She claims an airline employee then suggested she flush the hamster down the toilet after running out of other options.

Ms Aldecosea needed to return home promptly to deal with a medical issue. She was unable to rent a car and said she had no friends or family in town to pick up Pebbles.

After agonising over what she should do, she took Pebble into the toilet stall.

"She was scared. I was scared. It was horrifying trying to put her in the toilet," Ms Aldecosea said.

"I was emotional. I was crying. I sat there for a good 10 minutes crying in the stall."

Spirit denies that any of its employees told Ms Aldecosea to flush her hamster down the toilet
Spirit denies that any of its employees told Ms Aldecosea to flush her hamster down the toilet PA

A spokesman for Spirit acknowledged the airline had mistakenly told Ms Aldecosea that Pebbles was allowed onboard.

"Our reservation representative, unfortunately, did misinform the guest that a hamster was permitted to fly as an emotional support animal on Spirit Airlines," spokesman spokesman Derek wrote in an email.

But he denied that a Spirit employee recommended flushing her pet in an airport bathroom.

"To be clear, at no point did any of our agents suggest this guest [or any other for that matter] should flush or otherwise injure an animal," Mr Dombrowski said.

But Ms Aldecosea said she is considering suing Spirit over the conflicting instructions that pressured her into making the decision.

She shared her tale with the newspaper after the story of an emotional support peacock - denied entrance to a United Airlines flight - went viral on the internet.

This case is different, said her Florida attorney, Adam Goodman. "This wasn't a giant peacock that could pose a danger to other passengers.

"This was a tiny cute harmless hamster that could fit in the palm of her hand," he said.

US federal laws allow animals on flights in certain circumstance
US federal laws allow animals on flights in certain circumstance AP

Ms Aldecosea bought Pebbles after her first semester at a school in Pennsylvania, when she developed a painful growth in her neck, leading to a cancer scare. She said she had her doctor's letter certifying Pebbles.

Airlines have struggled to establish policies for comfort animals.

The US Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) says it has no problem with carry-on hamsters.

"Hamsters are welcome in our checkpoint. Their container would typically go through the X-ray while the owner would hold the hamster as the passenger walks through the metal detector so the creature is not subjected to radiation," according to TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz.

But it is up to airlines whether they allow the animals on board and most major carriers, including American, Delta and United, say no, citing concerns safety and health concerns.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.